Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Greenhill & Co. worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 109.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 213,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 338.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE GHL) opened at 16.60 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Greenhill & Co.’s payout ratio is 135.34%.

Greenhill & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $235.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 55.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

