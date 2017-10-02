Green Brick Partners (GRBK) vs. Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Financial Contrast

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) and Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 6.69% 11.30% 8.33% Taylor Morrison Home Corp 6.16% 9.57% 5.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Green Brick Partners and Taylor Morrison Home Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Taylor Morrison Home Corp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taylor Morrison Home Corp is more favorable than Green Brick Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $415.72 million 1.17 $55.33 million $0.58 17.07 Taylor Morrison Home Corp $3.73 billion 0.43 $344.81 million N/A N/A

Taylor Morrison Home Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Green Brick Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Taylor Morrison Home Corp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc. operates in the real estate industry. The Company operates through two segments. The builder operations segment includes its controlled builders results, which include building and selling single-family detached homes and townhomes that are designed and built to meet local customer preferences, and the sale of lots. Builder operations consist of three operating segments: Texas, Georgia, and corporate and other. Corporate operations segment develops and implements strategic initiatives and supports its builder operations and land development by centralizing certain administrative functions, such as finance, treasury, information technology and human resources. The land development segment includes operations related to the acquisition and development of land, which is sold to its controlled builders and third-party homebuilders. As of December 31, 2016, it had owned or controlled over 5,200 home sites in various locations in the Dallas and Atlanta markets.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title). It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names. The Company also provides financial services to customers through its mortgage subsidiary, TMHF, and title insurance and closing settlement services through its title company, Inspired Title.

