Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Position Held by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. held its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,353 shares of the construction company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.09% of Granite Construction worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,354,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,802,000 after buying an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,237,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,682,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 310,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) opened at 57.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.17. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $762.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.32 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

