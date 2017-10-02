Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.98% of Granite Construction worth $114,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 24,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,354,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction Incorporated alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GVA. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE GVA) opened at 57.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.17. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $762.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.32 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/granite-construction-incorporated-gva-position-cut-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

In other Granite Construction news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.