Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several analysts have commented on GOV shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,150 shares. Government Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $18.95.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,425,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 9,060.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,305,000 after buying an additional 7,292,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,885,000 after buying an additional 156,443 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 27.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 344,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,551,000 after buying an additional 165,231 shares in the last quarter.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

