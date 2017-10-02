Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 737,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Cadence Design Systems worth $135,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,398.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,541,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,488,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,127,000 after purchasing an additional 516,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,191,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,158,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 780,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,065,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,646,000 after purchasing an additional 116,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CDNS) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 601,391 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $3,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,229,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,708.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,286 shares of company stock valued at $11,395,640 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

