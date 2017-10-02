Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,173 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $147,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 464,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 393,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,220,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) traded up 0.54% during trading on Monday, reaching $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,554 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.62 and a 1-year high of $92.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

