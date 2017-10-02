Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $172.84 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $172,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $171,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,597.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $642,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,890 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-172-84-million-position-in-huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) traded up 0.77% on Monday, hitting $228.18. 24,399 shares of the company were exchanged. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $146.52 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post $11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.