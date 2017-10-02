Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEMKT:GSS) (TSE:GSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSS. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Golden Star Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.15.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) opened at 0.7681 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $288.95 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) (TSE:GSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 213,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 35,747.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,139 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 381,073 shares in the last quarter.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant (Wassa).
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.