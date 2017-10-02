Global Partners LP (GLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) will announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.34 billion. Global Partners posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Global Partners had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLP shares. BidaskClub raised Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,859,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 341,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 159,895 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,820,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Global Partners by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 653,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) remained flat at $17.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,638 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $583.84 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

