Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE BRSS) opened at 33.80 on Thursday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $740.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.45 million. Global Brass and Copper Holdings had a return on equity of 55.01% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,708 shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $107,828.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at $630,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,002,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,301 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 12.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 114,791 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 107.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 168,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Brass and Copper Holdings

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

