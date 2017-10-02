GLG Partners LP Has $5.25 Million Stake in Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW)

GLG Partners LP lifted its stake in Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,057 shares of the offshore driller’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,839 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP owned approximately 0.80% of Atwood Oceanics worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atwood Oceanics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,780,701 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $96,013,000 after purchasing an additional 310,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 45,068.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,385 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,809 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 626,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,416,265 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,798 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 623,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atwood Oceanics Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATW. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Atwood Oceanics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atwood Oceanics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) traded down 3.83% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. 2,834,212 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. Atwood Oceanics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The offshore driller reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.89 million. Atwood Oceanics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atwood Oceanics, Inc. will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/glg-partners-lp-has-5-25-million-stake-in-atwood-oceanics-inc-atw.html.

Atwood Oceanics Company Profile

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atwood Oceanics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.