GLG Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXXI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,901 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP owned 0.54% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 36,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “GLG Partners LP Has $3.32 Million Position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (EXXI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/glg-partners-lp-has-3-32-million-position-in-energy-xxi-gulf-coast-inc-exxi.html.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ EXXI) traded down 0.629% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.275. 31,727 shares of the stock traded hands. Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company’s market cap is $341.35 million.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Company Profile

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc (EGC) is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company which was focused on development drilling on the Company’s core properties. The Company’s properties are located in the United States Gulf of Mexico waters and the Gulf Coast onshore. The Company operates nine oilfields on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.