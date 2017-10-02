Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEVO. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gevo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) opened at 0.6243 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $10.12 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Gevo had a negative net margin of 108.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo will post ($2.00) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/gevo-inc-gevo-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 557.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 182,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 89,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc (Gevo) is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company. The Company has developed a technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstock.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.