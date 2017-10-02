Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Sells $85,104.00 in Stock

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) insider Kevin C. Nash sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $85,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) opened at 19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Gentex Corporation had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Gentex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Gentex Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex Corporation by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gentex Corporation by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,243,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the period. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in Gentex Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Gentex Corporation by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Gentex Corporation Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

