Genesco’s (GCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in a research note published on Sunday. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Genesco from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

Genesco (NYSE GCO) opened at 26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. Genesco has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Genesco had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Mcdermott purchased 1,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $279,794.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mimi Eckel Vaughn purchased 10,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $869,170. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Genesco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genesco by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

