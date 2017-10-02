Genesco Inc. (GCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Genesco from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Genesco from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Genesco (NYSE GCO) traded down 0.38% during trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. 351,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $527.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.35. Genesco has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Genesco had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genesco will post $3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mimi Eckel Vaughn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $241,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Mcdermott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,794.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $869,170. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Genesco by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

