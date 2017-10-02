General Electric Company (GE) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 105.0% during the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 27,425 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $699,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Tisch purchased 100,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 1.45% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,995,336 shares. General Electric Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $32.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

