General Electric Company (GE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.64.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

In related news, CEO John Leonard Flannery bought 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,021,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Tisch bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 78,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 556,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,392,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric (GE) opened at 24.18 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

About General Electric

