General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Stake Maintained by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc continued to hold its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 59.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.59.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE GD) opened at 205.58 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $148.76 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average is $196.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

