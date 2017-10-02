Gemalto Nv (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of Gemalto Nv (GTOMY) traded down 1.70% on Monday, hitting $21.97. 225,542 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. Gemalto Nv has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm’s market cap is $3.95 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/gemalto-nv-gtomy-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

Gemalto Nv Company Profile

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. It operates through Payment & Identity, Mobile, and Patents & Others segments. The Payment & Identity segment offers chip cards, mobile financial services, and contactless payment solutions, as well as sells subscriber authentication and rights management solutions to Pay TV service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemalto Nv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemalto Nv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.