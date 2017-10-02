GB Group plc (GBG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 467 ($6.28) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBG. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.12) target price on shares of GB Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. FinnCap boosted their target price on GB Group plc from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 425 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on GB Group plc from GBX 415 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.50 ($5.57).

GB Group plc (LON GBG) opened at 368.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.20. GB Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.76 and a 12-month high of GBX 414.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 495.70 million.

In other GB Group plc news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,816.05 ($66,993.07).

GB Group plc (GBG) is a global specialist in identity data intelligence. Its segments include Identity Proofing division and Identity Solutions division. The Identity Proofing division provides Identification (ID) Verification, ID Employ and Comply services and ID Fraud and Risk Management Services. It also includes the operations of ID Scan Biometrics Ltd, a provider of software that automates on-boarding of customers and employees by simplifying the identity verification and data capture process.

