Garner Asset Management Corp Takes $144,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,238.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,084,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,059,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,537.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,789,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 58.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,314,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,405,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,592,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,603,000 after buying an additional 3,810,179 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donnell Segalas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francine J. Bovich bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $165,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 139,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) traded up 0.369% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.235. 1,256,624 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.229 and a beta of 0.28. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 121.84%. The business had revenue of $315.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

