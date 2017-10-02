Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38.

Get Paychex Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.28.

WARNING: “FY2018 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Reduced by Analyst” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-paychex-inc-payx-reduced-by-analyst.html.

Shares of Paychex (PAYX) opened at 59.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2,782.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,717,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4,105.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,830,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paychex by 2,391.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,237,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,742,000 after acquiring an additional 813,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,209,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $1,711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,497 shares of company stock worth $6,200,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.