FY2018 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Reduced by Analyst

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Friday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.28.
Shares of Paychex (PAYX) opened at 59.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2,782.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,717,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825,695 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4,105.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,830,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paychex by 2,391.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,237,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,742,000 after acquiring an additional 813,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,209,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $1,711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,497 shares of company stock worth $6,200,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.