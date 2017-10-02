FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $752,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co continued to hold its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 457,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation in the first quarter valued at $17,244,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 47.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 136,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Vetr downgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,641,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,798,714.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $15,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,220.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,940 shares of company stock valued at $84,186,080. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.07. 8,630,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.76. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $191.20.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

