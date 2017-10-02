FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.88 Million Position in The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Priceline Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Priceline Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Priceline Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Priceline Group from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,225.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,942.71.

In other news, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of The Priceline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total value of $4,689,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $600,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of The Priceline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.47, for a total transaction of $237,835.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,761.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,384,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ PCLN) traded up 1.71% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1862.09. The company had a trading volume of 247,786 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,873.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,851.42. The Priceline Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,422.19 and a one year high of $2,067.99.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.93 EPS. The Priceline Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

