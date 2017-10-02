FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Continues to Hold Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co continued to hold its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,184,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE IYR) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.78. 3,349,423 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

