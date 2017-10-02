FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Continues to Hold Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co maintained its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,403 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 145,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,785 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $130.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.01.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ EA) traded down 0.3520% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.6444. 898,533 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.4978 and a beta of 0.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $122.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $1,110,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,350.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,689.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,538 shares of company stock worth $22,021,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

