Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Tailored Brands by 192,760.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Tailored Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tailored Brands by 19.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Tailored Brands Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/frontier-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-tailored-brands-inc-tlrd.html.

Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ TLRD) opened at 14.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.08. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wunderlich set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.