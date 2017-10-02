Frontier Wealth Management LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Atomera Inc (ATMR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 63.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,101 shares during the period.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATMR) opened at 6.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Atomera Inc has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated, formerly MEARS Technologies, Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology, named Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is a thin film of reengineered silicon, typically 100 to 300 angstroms (or approximately 20 to 60 silicon atomic unit cells) thick.

