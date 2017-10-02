Franklin Resources Inc. Maintains Position in OvaScience Inc. (OVAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its position in OvaScience Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.78% of OvaScience worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OvaScience during the 1st quarter valued at $6,568,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in OvaScience by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 757,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 229,719 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OvaScience in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in OvaScience by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,191,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in OvaScience by 774.7% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 375,325 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OvaScience Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) opened at 1.42 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $50.67 million. OvaScience Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 16,132.47% and a negative return on equity of 69.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. OvaScience’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OvaScience Inc. will post ($1.67) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OvaScience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of OvaScience in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

