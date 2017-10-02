Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,414,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 758,538 shares during the quarter. Stryker Corporation makes up approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.05% of Stryker Corporation worth $1,584,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker Corporation from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stryker Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.78.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE SYK) opened at 142.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.98.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Stryker Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Stryker Corporation news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Floyd sold 19,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $2,790,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,927. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

