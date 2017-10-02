Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.71% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) opened at 3.08 on Monday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $79.44 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 198.99% and a negative return on equity of 791.24%. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post ($1.94) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics.

