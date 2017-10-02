Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Verso Corporation (VRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.70% of Verso Corporation worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso Corporation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verso Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verso Corporation by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verso Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 657,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verso Corporation (VRS) opened at 5.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $175.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Verso Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.39). Verso Corporation had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 168.52%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.52 million. Analysts predict that Verso Corporation will post ($1.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Verso Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Verso Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

About Verso Corporation

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

