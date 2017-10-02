Franklin Resources (BEN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

News stories about Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Resources earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.7742693212997 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE BEN) opened at 44.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.73. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

