ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRAF) opened at 35.05 on Thursday. Franklin Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

Get Franklin Financial Services Corp. alerts:

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services Corp. had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

WARNING: “Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/franklin-financial-services-corp-fraf-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine.html.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business through its banking subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank and trust company. It operates over 20 community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.