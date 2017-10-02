Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Fox Factory Holding Corp. from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) remained flat at $43.10 on Monday. 344,556 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Nichols sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $246,398.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $78,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,773.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,742 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 76.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 261.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 20.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

