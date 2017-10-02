Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 13,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 654,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,419,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) opened at 195.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $200.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $50.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $1,117,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,774.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,875,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/foster-motley-inc-has-2-81-million-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.