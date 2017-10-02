Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,575,180 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 11,971,312 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,231,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE FL) opened at 35.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Get Foot Locker Inc. alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,133 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/foot-locker-inc-fl-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest.html.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.