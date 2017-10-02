Fmr LLC Has $244.86 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,981,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,780 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.31% of PulteGroup worth $244,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,521.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,891,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $92,466,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,333,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,436,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup Inc. alerts:

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) opened at 27.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $244.86 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/fmr-llc-has-244-86-million-holdings-in-pultegroup-inc-phm.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.