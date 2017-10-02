Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,595 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 13.56% of Terreno Realty Corporation worth $239,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,233,000 after acquiring an additional 180,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 14.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 52.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 145.1% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty Corporation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Securities lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.50) on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/fmr-llc-cuts-holdings-in-terreno-realty-corporation-trno.html.

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) opened at 36.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Terreno Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.91%.

Terreno Realty Corporation Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.