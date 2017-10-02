Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,669.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827,530 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,729,000 after purchasing an additional 896,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,301,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,032,000 after purchasing an additional 518,262 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 297,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv Inc. alerts:

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ FISV) opened at 128.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $129.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $762,682.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $2,142,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,749.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,124 shares of company stock worth $7,113,543. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.25 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/fiserv-inc-fisv-shares-sold-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.