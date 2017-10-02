First Trust Bank Ltd. Has $2,242,000 Position in Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD)

First Trust Bank Ltd. held its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:CLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,100 shares of the mining company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Cloud Peak Energy makes up 9.0% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Trust Bank Ltd. owned 0.85% of Cloud Peak Energy worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Cloud Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cloud Peak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,795,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 996,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,253,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 922,752 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (CLD) traded up 2.46% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 185,804 shares of the stock traded hands. Cloud Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.03. The company’s market cap is $281.74 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Cloud Peak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy Inc will post ($0.47) EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloud Peak Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

