First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Time were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Time by 15,894.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Time by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,260,000 after purchasing an additional 631,143 shares in the last quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Time by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 4,362,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 469,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Time by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after purchasing an additional 117,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Time by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 2,696,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Time Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $155,000 Stake in Time Inc. (TIME)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-155000-stake-in-time-inc-time.html.

Time Inc. (TIME) opened at 13.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The stock’s market cap is $1.34 billion. Time Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.40.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Time had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Time’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Time Inc. will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Time’s payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Time from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Macquarie cut Time from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Time from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Time from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Time has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Time Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Time Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.