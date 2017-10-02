First Trust Advisors LP Has $128,000 Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Century Casinos worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) opened at 8.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of -0.28. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

