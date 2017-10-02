First Niagara Financial Group (FNFG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about First Niagara Financial Group (NASDAQ:FNFG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Niagara Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1106966842587 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

First Niagara Financial Group (NASDAQ FNFG) remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Monday.

About First Niagara Financial Group

First Niagara Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company for First Niagara Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing financial services to individuals and businesses in New York, Western and Eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Western Massachusetts. The Bank is a nationally chartered regional bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses.

