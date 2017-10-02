First City Capital Management Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

First City Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First City Capital Management Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/first-city-capital-management-inc-has-268000-stake-in-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA DVY) traded up 0.0001% on Monday, hitting $93.6501. The company had a trading volume of 391,758 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $81.74 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.7277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.