First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,796,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,958,000 after buying an additional 6,685,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,844,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,399,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,817,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,584,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,794 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 4.89% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. 3,571,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $18.76 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.36%.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Vetr lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.04 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

