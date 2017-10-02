First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE WM) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,376 shares. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 58.42%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $33,694.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,218.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

