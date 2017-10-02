FireEye (FEYE) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FireEye to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get FireEye Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FireEye and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 0 18 12 0 2.40 FireEye Competitors 389 2317 4406 115 2.59

FireEye presently has a consensus target price of $16.81, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 8.84%. Given FireEye’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FireEye has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

FireEye has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FireEye’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FireEye and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $730.32 million -$161.27 million -8.64 FireEye Competitors $1.51 billion $446.17 million 42.00

FireEye’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FireEye. FireEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -46.37% -26.21% -9.23% FireEye Competitors -41.71% -24.71% -9.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of FireEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FireEye rivals beat FireEye on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc. provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series). Its Subscription and Services offers Threat Intelligence Subscriptions, Security-as-a-Service Offerings, and Customer Support and Maintenance Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.